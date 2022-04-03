6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine

SC Lottery
Sophie Feil and her mother Melissa set up shop in their neighborhood selling sugar cookies; some were hearts with blue and yellow designs, others in the shape of the Ukrainian flag.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena and Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A six-year-old on Johns Island decided she wanted to do her part to help support people in Ukraine.

With her apron and a little sweetness, she’s baking and selling cookies to do just that.

Sophie Feil and her mother Melissa set up shop in their neighborhood selling sugar cookies; some were hearts with blue and yellow designs, others in the shape of the Ukrainian flag.

Sophie’s mom says her daughter’s always been one to help when others are in need.

“Because to help the other people in Ukraine,” Sophie Feil said.

“Help them with what?” her mother, Melissa Feil, asked.

“Get food,” Sophie replied.

After having a conversation about the war, baking cookies is what the young entrepreneur wanted to do to raise money.

The proceeds are being donated to the World Central Kitchen, an organization set up in Poland that’s feeding refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Sophie was selling the cookies for a dollar each. Her mother said they raised over $350.

