Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A gospel artist from Charleston says he would not be where he is without people close to him.

Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music performance/song. Moore says that without others he would not have been nominated or scheduled to perform at the award show.

“You never know where the seeds you plant today will go,” Moore said in a Facebook post. “You may not see the harvest immediately or in your lifetime, but just know… when you SOW with a pure heart, generations will be changed thru your seed…and more than anything, God sees & will reward.”

Moore made an appearance last year on Bounce Around Charleston, an informative and entertainment-based show.

His father, Brian Moore, is the senior pastor of The Life Center in North Charleston.

The 64th Grammy Awards air on CBS at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

