SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli, missing Florida mom, arrested in Tennessee

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities have arrested the ex-boyfriend of missing mother Cassie Carli in Tennessee over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Marcus Spanevelo.

Authorities said Spanevelo was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee.

According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, he is being held on charges that include tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence.

Arrest of Marcus Spanevelo Marcus Spanevelo is currently in custody. He was arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of...

Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Saturday, April 2, 2022

Officials said Spanevelo was arrested based on a Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office major crimes warrant, which a judge signed.

Previously, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Spanevelo was the last person to see Carli on March 27 before she went missing. Police said Carli was at a restaurant to meet Spanevelo, the father of their 4-year-old daughter, Saylor, to do a child exchange.

Spanevelo was then located in Birmingham, Alabama, on Wednesday with Saylor. Investigators interviewed him and said they planned to speak to him further. Saylor was taken into the custody of Alabama Protective Services, Johnson said.

Currently, the case remains an active investigation, and the sheriff’s office said it is cautious about the information released due to the sensitivity of the case.

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

The search efforts for Carli are ongoing, with the FBI assisting, and Saylor remains safe, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
An estimated 20,000 were registered to walk or run in the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run Saturday...
Bett, Degefa win 45th Cooper River Bridge Run
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal I-26 crash
Jamari Jackson, 12, was killed in a shooting at his Greenville County middle school.
‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old killed in school shooting releases statement

Latest News

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a...
Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Volunteers with Healthcare Heroes organized the “Thank you” campaign on Saturday.
Nurses with Trident Medical Center read thank-you notes from students
The Summerville Family YMCA says the Flowertown raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for...
Summerville’s Flowertown Festival to raise over $200K in scholarships, bring in over $49M in revenue