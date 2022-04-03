SC Lottery
GRAPHIC: SC wildlife agents use dead eagle’s photo to ask to stop litter

SCDNR issues warning about littering after a bald eagle was killed.
SCDNR issues warning about littering after a bald eagle was killed.(SCDNR)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina wildlife officers are using the recent death of a bald eagle to remind people that illegal dumping can have unintended consequences.

The Department of Natural Resources says in a Facebook post that someone dumped a cooler with fish parts, plastic bottles and worm cups recently along a Sumter County road.

Agents say the bald eagle started to eat the fish parts, but was frightened and flew into the front bumper of a truck and was killed.

Wildlife officials say they posted a picture of the litter and the dead eagle to ask people to try to prevent another incident..

“It’s #Up2U to do your part to #KeepWildlifeWild and prevent another incident like this one!” the post concludes.

