NC State rallies to top Tigers 9-7

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Devonte Brown’s two-run single in the seventh inning broke a 6-6 tie and lifted No. 22 NC State to a 9-7 win over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Noah Soles put the Wolfpack (18-9, 6-5 ACC), who won the series 2-1, on top in the second inning with a two-run homer. In the top of the third inning, LuJames Groover III belted a two-run homer to double NC State’s lead. Clemson (18-9, 2-6 ACC) responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning on a double play. Blake Wright belted a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the fourth inning to narrow NC State’s lead to 4-3.

The Tigers took the lead in the fifth inning with three runs. Tyler Corbitt’s run-scoring double tied the score, then Caden Grice’s groundout scored the go-ahead run. Wright followed with a run-scoring single to double Clemson’s lead. The Wolfpack plated two two-out runs in the sixth inning to tie the score 6-6. Brown gave NC State the lead with a two-run single in the seventh inning, then Groover added an insurance run with a two-out, run-scoring single in the ninth inning.

Wolfpack reliever Justin Lawson (2-1) earned the win, as he allowed two hits, no runs and no walks with five strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched. Chris Villaman pitched 1.1 innings to record his sixth save of the year. Tiger reliever Ryan Ammons (0-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers play Georgia at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

