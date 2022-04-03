SC Lottery
No. 22 NC State evens series with 5-2 win over Tigers

Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. – Noah Soles had three two-out, run-scoring hits to account for all of No. 22 NC State’s runs in its 5-2 victory over Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday night. The Wolfpack, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 17-9 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 18-8 overall and 2-5 in ACC play.

The Tigers scored in the first inning on Max Wagner’s run-scoring double, then NC State responded with two runs in the top of the second inning on Soles’ infield single with two outs. In the bottom of the second inning, Blake Wright lofted a solo homer, his fourth of the year, to tie the score 2-2. NC State regained the lead in the fourth inning on Soles’ two-out, run-scoring double. Soles delivered again in the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single to put NC State up 5-2.

Wolfpack reliever Canaan Silver (3-0) earned the win, as he yielded three hits, no runs and one walk with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched. Chris Villaman pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his fifth save of the year. Tiger starter Nick Hoffmann (3-3) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs on six hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

