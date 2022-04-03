Sunshine continues today ahead of an unsettled week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control today! Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures today. With the sunshine, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. We start out the new week mainly sunny and dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Monday. The next chance of rain and storms will head our way Tuesday through Thursday as several waves of low pressure cross the area. Not a washout each day but make sure to keep the rain gear handy! Look for a warming trend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front will cross the area on Thursday, bringing with it much cooler temperatures. Temperatures struggle to reach 70 degrees by next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76, Low 60.

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms Likely in the Afternoon/Evening. High 78, low 65.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms Likely. High 83, Low 68.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms Possible. High 81, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 73, Low 47.

