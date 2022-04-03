SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch

California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch. (SOURCE: KGTV)
By Lindsey Peña
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) – A snake found slithering in your couch might sound like something out of a nightmare, but it actually happened to someone in California last week.

Alex Trejo owns So-Cal Rattlesnake Removal and gets calls for removing snakes all the time.

“This guy calls me, is pretty frantic and he’s like, ‘There’s a snake in my couch,’” he said.

Even he was surprised by what he found when he removed the massive snake hiding in someone’s couch in San Diego, California.

“I literally lift the cushion and there was this giant seven-foot Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake is just coiled up right behind the cushion,” Trejo said.

Trejo said the Vietnamese blue beauty rat snake is a rare find, even for him.

“You’d be more lucky to find a Rolex sitting on the ground than a snake like this,” he said.

They can grow to be up to eight feet long, and the snake that was found was almost that length.

Wrangling a snake that big wasn’t easy, but Trejo said they aren’t venomous, just a bit defensive sometimes. Trejo was nearly bitten by the snake when he attempted to remove it.

“He didn’t get my skin but he actually got the lining of my shirt,” he said.

As for where the blue beauty came from, that’s still a mystery.

The homeowner said it definitely isn’t his.

Trejo said the snakes are legal to keep as pets, and this one most likely just escaped from it’s owner.

For a snake that thrives in tropical weather, being outside of a controlled climate for a few days took its toll. Trejo said it now has a respiratory infection.

“I have a very good friend who deals with these exotic animals. He’s out there treating the snake right now. We really are keeping our fingers crossed hoping the snake makes it.”

Copyright 2022 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An estimated 20,000 were registered to walk or run in the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run Saturday...
Bett, Degefa win 45th Cooper River Bridge Run
Graham’s ‘no’ to the confirmation comes as he’s potentially saying ‘yes’ to medicinal marijuana.
Sen. Lindsey Graham ‘open to’ medicinal marijuana as cannabis bill heads to senate
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
Charleston Open welcomes fans for the first time since 2019 in their newly renovated stadium.
Iga Swiatek withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Charleston is seeking out experts to develop a 25-year city-wide comprehensive integrated water...
Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
Sophie Feil and her mother Melissa set up shop in their neighborhood selling sugar cookies;...
6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch