Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings in Ukraine

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting at NATO headquarters, on March 24, 2022, in Brussels.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday called for war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin and said he’d seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine.

“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden said. He added that Putin “is a war criminal”

WARNING: Video contains graphic content.

Biden’s comments to reporters came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found. Zelenskyy called the Russian actions “genocide” and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

Biden, however, stopped short of calling the actions genocide.

The bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, said. Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital.

“We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the detail so this can be an actual -- have a war crimes trial,” Biden said.

Biden lashed out at Putin as “brutal.”

“What’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it,” Biden added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, tweeted Monday that he European Union will send investigators to Ukraine to help the local prosecutor general “document war crimes.

A mass grave has been discovered in the town of Bucha in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. (CNN, AFPTV/GETTY IMAGES)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

