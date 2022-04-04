SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Bojangles restaurants to give away $1 million in free gas

Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.
Bojangles restaurants are doing a $1 million gas giveaway.(Bojangles)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHNS/Gray News) - Bojangles is giving away $1 million in free gas to help relieve pain for customers at the pump.

The restaurant said that starting Monday and lasting until supplies run out, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal featuring 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, plus scratch-made biscuits, choice of side, and tea will come with a $10 gas gift card at participating locations.

“Southerners are known for being friendly neighbors, so as a Southern brand, it’s in our DNA to want to help our customers who are feeling the pain of soaring gas prices,” said Jackie Woodward, Bojangles Chief Brand and Marketing Officer in a news release. “We don’t want anyone to have to choose between enjoying a delicious meal with the family or buying gas, so let Bojangles help with both.”

According to data compiled by AAA, gas prices reached the highest levels on record in March 2022. The restaurant said as a “family-forward” chain, Bojangles saw an opportunity to rally and help thousands of customers.

“This is the first time in Bojangles’ history that we’ve ever given away $1 million, but we know our customers are worth it, and we’re just glad that we could come together with all of our franchisees to support them,” said Woodward.

The restaurant mentioned Family Meals featuring Chicken Supremes, as well as all delivery orders, are not eligible.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.
Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music...
Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations
The Summerville Family YMCA says the Flowertown raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for...
Summerville’s Flowertown Festival to bring in over $49M in revenue

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GRAPHIC: SC wildlife agents use dead eagle’s photo to ask to stop litter
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County