Charleston County gets support from local non-profit for ‘Better Northbridge’ project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston County Council are hoping to soon take the next steps in the “Better Northbridge” project.

The County Council recently voted to get staff working on a United States Department of Transportation federal grant to fund the project.

The non-profit Charleston Moves is asking for businesses, nonprofits, organizations, and elected officials to send in letters of support to better the county’s chances of getting selected for the raise grant.

The goal of the Better Northbridge Project is to provide a safer alternative for walking and biking over the Ashley River between the communities of North Charleston and West Ashley.

Katie Zimmerman, Charleston Moves executive director says over the years many have been killed walking or biking over the Northbridge.

Zimmerman says people need the option to safely get over the bridge through multiple means of transportation that are both convenient and affordable.

The county is getting a bit closer to getting this project underway and if selected for the grant, it will cover the bulk of the cost of the project.

Zimmerman says Charleston Moves has built a coalition of support around this project and they are using their community to gain support.

“If they can include why this project matters to their businesses or their neighborhood, it might be economic revitalization, it might bring more folks to their business, more customers, it might offer better employment opportunities so they can hire more people. They’re all sorts of wonderful reasons why this is a good project,” Zimmerman says.

The US Department of Transportation will be looking at applications from all across the country. Zimmerman says the better Northbridge project is the ideal candidate and the support could make a difference.

Charleston County must get the full application packet to the US Department of Transportation by April 14th. By August applicants will be notified if selected.

Charleston Moves recommends visiting their Facebook page to get more information on how to submit a letter of support.

