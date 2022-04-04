Classroom Champions: Kenneth Gardner Teacher needs learning platform for fourth graders

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - A local teacher is trying to get her students up to speed with some of the learning they have missed during the past two years.

Alicia Walters’s teaching career has taken her from Jamaica and landed her in the Williamsburg County school district.

After working for 4 years in the district she recently was needed to fill the gap at Kenneth Gardner Elementary school in Kingstree.

Walters says that despite the situation created by COVID-19, her students have a drive and determination for learning.

She says they have a light in them that needs to continue to glow, and she wants to use teaching as an opportunity to help them shine.

Walters says she notices many of her students are missing some core skills in several subjects from previous grade levels.

So, she has turned to the help of an individualized learning system based on her students’ needs called the I-XL platform. A personalized digital learning space that covers K -12 curriculum.

She says the learning platform comes at a cost and her 30-day free trial will soon run out.

“So, it will allow some students who are not on a 4th grade level to go back to a 2nd or 3rd grade level and still be able to work on the skill in class,” Walters said.

For her Donor’s Choose project Walters is asking for a one-year subscription to the curriculum-based I-XL platform for her 4th graders.

She hopes to use the learning platform to help give her students extra personalized guidance, and tools to target specific learning goals.

“It would mean the world to us to make a significant difference not just to my teaching, but students will see a sense of accomplishment,” Walters said.

This Donors Choose project entitled “Meeting your Instructional Needs” still needs 737 dollars to be fully funded.

You can help this 4th grade teacher help her Kenneth Gardner students get the extra educational help they need.

You can become a classroom champion right now and donating here.

All donations are tax deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

