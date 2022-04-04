Creighton 8, The Citadel 3
OMAHA, Neb. – The Citadel right fielder Ryan McCarthy hit his fifth home run of the season and drove in three runs in the Bulldogs 8-3 setback Sunday afternoon inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha.
Game Information
Score: Creighton 8, The Citadel 3
Records: The Citadel (17-10), Creighton (15-7)
Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Omaha, Nebraska)
Series: Creighton wins 3-0
How it Happened
· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth inning as Ryan McCarthy led off the inning with a home run into the bullpen in right field.
· The Bluejays tied the game in the fifth inning as Jared Wegner lined a single to left to score the runner from second.
· CU took the lead in the sixth inning on a bloop double to center off the bat of Hogan Helligso. Alan Roden followed two batters later with a two-run double to right field.
· Nolan Sailors added to the lead with a two-run single to left.
· The Citadel got the offense going again in the eighth inning after a walk and an error set up McCarthy to deliver a two-run single up the middle.
· CU got the two runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer from Wegner.
Inside the Box Score
· Ryan McCarthy led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.
· Noah Mitchell also collected three hits, finishing 3-for-4.
· Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole each collected a hit and scored a run.
· Ben Hutchins (4-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over 5.2 innings.
· Tommy Lamb (3-1) picked up the victory in relief after throwing a scoreless inning.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return home as they welcome Charleston Southern to Riley Park on April 6. First pitch is set for 6 p.m
