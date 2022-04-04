SC Lottery
Creighton 8, The Citadel 3

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball(Live 5 News)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. – The Citadel right fielder Ryan McCarthy hit his fifth home run of the season and drove in three runs in the Bulldogs 8-3 setback Sunday afternoon inside Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Game Information

Score: Creighton 8, The Citadel 3

Records: The Citadel (17-10), Creighton (15-7)

Location: Charles Schwab Field Omaha (Omaha, Nebraska)

Series: Creighton wins 3-0

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth inning as Ryan McCarthy led off the inning with a home run into the bullpen in right field.

· The Bluejays tied the game in the fifth inning as Jared Wegner lined a single to left to score the runner from second.

· CU took the lead in the sixth inning on a bloop double to center off the bat of Hogan Helligso. Alan Roden followed two batters later with a two-run double to right field.

· Nolan Sailors added to the lead with a two-run single to left.

· The Citadel got the offense going again in the eighth inning after a walk and an error set up McCarthy to deliver a two-run single up the middle.

· CU got the two runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer from Wegner.

Inside the Box Score

· Ryan McCarthy led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs.

· Noah Mitchell also collected three hits, finishing 3-for-4.

· Dylan Costa and Tilo Skole each collected a hit and scored a run.

· Ben Hutchins (4-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on five hits over 5.2 innings.

· Tommy Lamb (3-1) picked up the victory in relief after throwing a scoreless inning.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return home as they welcome Charleston Southern to Riley Park on April 6. First pitch is set for 6 p.m

