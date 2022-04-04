Defending champion Kudermetova withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The defending champion of the Credit One Charleston Open is out before play even begins.

Veronika Kudermetova, the winner of the event in 2021, pulled out on Monday morning with an undisclosed illness.

In a statement from the tournament, Kudermetova said “Unfortunately I will not be able to come to Charleston to defend my title this year. I have amazing memories from lifting the trophy last year and am very sad I’m not able to return this time. Congratulations to the tournament on the new stadium, and I look forward to playing there next year.”

The move leaves two former champions on Daniel Island in the 2022 field. 2016 winner Sloane Stephens and 2019 champ Madison Keys.

