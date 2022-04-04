SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Defending champion Kudermetova withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

Veronkia Kudermetova gets her 1st WTA championship winning the Volvo Car Open in straight sets...
Veronkia Kudermetova gets her 1st WTA championship winning the Volvo Car Open in straight sets over Danka Kovinic on Sunday(Chris Smith | Volvo Car Open)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The defending champion of the Credit One Charleston Open is out before play even begins.

Veronika Kudermetova, the winner of the event in 2021, pulled out on Monday morning with an undisclosed illness.

In a statement from the tournament, Kudermetova said “Unfortunately I will not be able to come to Charleston to defend my title this year. I have amazing memories from lifting the trophy last year and am very sad I’m not able to return this time. Congratulations to the tournament on the new stadium, and I look forward to playing there next year.”

The move leaves two former champions on Daniel Island in the 2022 field. 2016 winner Sloane Stephens and 2019 champ Madison Keys.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.
Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
The Summerville Family YMCA says the Flowertown raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for...
Summerville’s Flowertown Festival to bring in over $49M in revenue
Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music...
Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations

Latest News

VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are coming home to Columbia Monday afternoon.
National champion Gamecocks to be welcomed home Monday
The Citadel Baseball
Creighton 8, The Citadel 3
Charleston Southern baseball
McIntosh’s go-ahead blast clinches weekend sweep of North Carolina A&T