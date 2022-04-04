SC Lottery
Deputies search for man wanted for urinating on church doors

Surveillance footage released by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office shows a man deputies say drove onto church property and urinated on the facility's doors.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released edited surveillance footage of a man they say urinated on the doors of a church Sunday.

The sheriff’s office received a call from the Santee Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Highway 301 and Hollis Road just after 9 a.m. Sunday reporting the incident, according to sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker.

Security footage deputies say was “edited for decency” shows a man with his hair pulled into a bun driving a white Volkswagon, which deputies say could be a Jetta. The vehicle drives onto the front grass and up to the front doors under a covered entryway.

The video depicts the man urinating on the front doors before getting back into the vehicle.

“This is the utmost display of disrespect in this one single act,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said. “It’s incomprehensible at times how much animosity some people have toward entities that only show love and compassion.”

Walker said the man then drove the vehicle through a chain gate.

Investigators say a man with his hair pulled into a bun gets out of a Volkswagon, possibly a Jetta, and urinates on the doors to the church before driving off and through a chain gate.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

