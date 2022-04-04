Dorchester Dist. 2 board expected to name new superintendent Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District Two board is expected to name the district’s new superintendent during a special called meeting on Monday.

One of three finalists will be named the district’s first new superintendent in over 20 years, ending a months-long search for its new leader.

Over the past few weeks, Dr. Brenda Hafner, Dr. William “Shane” Robbins and Dr. Wesley “Todd” Trimble have been meeting with the community at district headquarters.

After those meet and greets, parents were sent surveys that asked for their feedback on each of the candidates, something Board Chair Gail Hughes has said is an important factor in their decision.

Last week, all three candidates presented their plans for their first 45 days on the job if they were to be hired, in their last chance to make an impression to the board and the community.

Current superintendent Joesph Pye announced in November that he will be retiring at the end of the school year after spending over 50 years in education.

Hughes said last week that the board is seeking a three-year contract with its new superintendent and contract negotiations began last week.

