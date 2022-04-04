Emails show confusion behind scenes of controversial school board meeting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Emails sent to and from former Charleston County School District Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait depict a rushed process ahead of the Dec. 13 school board meetings to get the controversial Reimagine Schools proposal on the agenda.

The proposal was added to the agenda and sent to all board members on the Friday ahead of the Monday meeting, but was in house and available to four school board members days earlier.

In an email dated Dec. 8, the former superintendent received the proposal from the sponsors of the Reimagine School proposal, the Coastal Community Foundation. She then forwarded it to board members Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Kate Darby and Lauren Herterich.

“I want to make certain the four of you have had an opportunity to review the proposal before we load it into Board Docs under Ms. Herterich’s SEC item,” the email states. “My assumption is that this document would be in the Administrative (not public) section of Board Docs, but we want to confirm that with you before publishing the agenda.”

Board Docs is the website the district uses to publish all of the documents that will be used during public meetings.

Hours after the first email Postlewait sent another email after speaking with CCF Executive Director, Darrin Goss.

“Darrin Goss let me know that this document should not be loaded into Board Docs today; instead, it will be loaded tomorrow or Friday,” Postlewait wrote.

The emails state a new version of the proposal was sent the next day and made publicly available at some point; however, emails from the board members who had not seen the proposal early suggest there was confusion about what was happening.

The December meeting was somewhat unusual as it was a double meeting night. The Committee of the Whole was scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. and while the Board of Trustees was scheduled after that for 3 p.m. Usually, the meetings alternate every two weeks with new proposals getting heard first at the COW and then two weeks later voted on at the full board meeting.

In a response to a complaint from a citizen about Reimagine being on the agenda, Board Member Cindy Bohn Coats wrote:

It is my belief that this will be discussed at the CoW and then brought forward to the board meeting in January for consideration,” Bohn Coats wrote. “At least, I sincerely hope the board does not plan to introduce this plan and then immediately vote on it in a board meeting without giving the board members and community [a chance] to discuss what we learn on Monday.

The same day Darby sent an email to Postlewait, Mack, Waters and Herterich asking for clarification, following Bohn Coats’ email.

“Our understanding is that the two action items under SEC on the COW agenda, Paper and People Assessment Waiver and Reimagine Schools Concept, will move forward to the SEC portion or the Consent Items of the December 13 Board agenda,” Darby wrote on Dec. 10.

Over the weekend, board members Helen Frazier, Erica Cokely and Kristin French all sent emails to or including the superintendent expressing concern about rushing the proposal through two meetings on the same day.

At the Dec. 13 COW meeting, a motion to approve the proposal and advance it to the full board meeting was shut down by a vote of 2-7. The board ultimately decided to push a decision on the Reimagine Schools proposal until a special meeting on Jan. 10 and later would be taken off the agenda indefinitely.

CCF and Charleston County School Board Chair Eric Mack were not immediately available for comment.

