FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick-moving storm system will bring the possibility of severe weather for much of the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for strong storms.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the weather will be quiet Monday with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

But on Tuesday, a few spotty showers late in the morning or early in the afternoon will give way to a line of strong to severe storms that will develop to the west of the Lowcountry.

Those storms are expected to move into the Lowcountry between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., Sovine said.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes,” he said.

