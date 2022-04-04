SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick-moving storm system will bring the possibility of severe weather for much of the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the potential for strong storms.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the weather will be quiet Monday with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

But on Tuesday, a few spotty showers late in the morning or early in the afternoon will give way to a line of strong to severe storms that will develop to the west of the Lowcountry.

Those storms are expected to move into the Lowcountry between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., Sovine said.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes,” he said.

