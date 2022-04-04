SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible late Tuesday!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving, strong storm system will bring the potential of severe weather to the Lowcountry late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The weather will be quiet ahead of tomorrow’s stormy weather with all sunshine and highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. A southerly breeze begins to develop today and that means milder temperatures overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Expect a warm and breezy Tuesday with only a small chance of rain for most of Tuesday. One or two spotty showers are possible late Tuesday morning or early in the afternoon. A line of strong to severe storms will develop to our west tomorrow and will move into the Lowcountry between 3PM-6PM. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes possible. The best chance of storms will be between 3PM - 9PM on Tuesday. Because of the threat of severe weather, we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Tuesday to make you aware of the threat and let you know that we’ll be providing more information, more often. Behind Tuesday’s storm potential, we will keep the possibility of a few storms in the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.

TUESDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Rain/Storms Late. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 71.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 66.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 69.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

