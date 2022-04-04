SC Lottery
Goose Creek man accused of stabbing woman in head, face

Makeith Bellman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and...
Makeith Bellman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Charleston County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 41-year-old Goose Creek man was arrested after a stabbing Sunday morning.

Makeith Bellman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers say they responded to a location in North Charleston around 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they located a victim that had been stabbed in the head and was uncooperative due to the wound and amount of blood, a police report states.

Officers say the daughter of the victim stated the victim and Bellman were in an argument and the daughter grabbed a knife in an attempt to scare Bellman.

The report states Bellman was able to grab the knife and stab the victim in the head and face and then fled the scene with his four-year-old daughter.

Officers say they were able to locate Bellman’s vehicle and take him into custody.

Bellman was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center.

