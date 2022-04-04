Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A 58-year-old man is facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened Friday in Moncks Corner.

Esau Branch is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

The shooting happened on Mitton Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County and left 37-year-old Ollie Manigo dead.

Drayton said the investigation led deputies to Branch.

He was automatically denied bond because only a circuit court judge can set bond on a murder charge.

He was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

