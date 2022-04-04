SC Lottery
Man charged in deadly Moncks Corner shooting

The charges followed a shooting that left another man dead on Mitton Road in Berkeley County on Friday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A 58-year-old man is facing charges in a deadly shooting that happened Friday in Moncks Corner.

Esau Branch is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Deputy Carli Drayton said.

The shooting happened on Mitton Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County and left 37-year-old Ollie Manigo dead.

Drayton said the investigation led deputies to Branch.

He was automatically denied bond because only a circuit court judge can set bond on a murder charge.

He was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

VIDEO: Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies
