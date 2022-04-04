SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Medicare enrollees to get free COVID-19 tests at drug stores

FILE - A home COVID-19 test kit is held, Feb. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Medicare says that millions...
FILE - A home COVID-19 test kit is held, Feb. 3, 2022, in Seattle. Medicare says that millions of enrollees will finally have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at drug stores. Monday's announcement comes amid worries that the latest coronavirus variant __ BA.2 __ will spark another rise in U.S. cases.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid worries that the latest coronavirus variant could spark another rise in cases, Medicare announced Monday that millions of enrollees will finally have access to free over-the-counter COVID-19 tests at drug stores.

More than 59 million people with Medicare’s “Part B” outpatient coverage will be able to get up to eight free at-home tests per month, or enough for an individual to test twice a week, as some doctors have recommended.

Medicare has lagged private insurance in following the Biden administration’s directive to cover at-home tests because rules and regulations stood in the way, and officials had to find a work-around. This is the first time the health insurance program for older people and those with disabilities has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to recipients.

Medicare’s move could turn out to be prescient.

The BA.2 omicron variant now accounts for more than half of U.S. cases, having rapidly overtaken the original strain. That initial omicron wave this winter caused the biggest spike yet in virus cases, straining many hospitals to the limit. Since then, cases nationally have rapidly dropped to the lowest level since before last summer’s delta surge. Coronavirus restrictions have been largely lifted. But some areas where BA.2 took hold early are seeing increasing cases.

Monday’s announcement followed another precautionary move last week, when government health officials authorized a second round of booster shots for people 50 and older as well as those with weakened immune systems.

National pharmacy chains participating in Medicare’s give-away include: Albertsons Companies, Inc., Costco Pharmacy, CVS, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Pharmacies, H-E-B Pharmacy, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, Kroger Family of Pharmacies, Rite Aid Corp., Shop & Stop, Walgreens and Walmart.

COVID-19 cases are rising again, just as the CDC's lifting of a COVID-related border measure is expected to result in a surge of migrants. (CNN, ABC NEWS)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.
Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music...
Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations
The Summerville Family YMCA says the Flowertown raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for...
Summerville’s Flowertown Festival to bring in over $49M in revenue

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GRAPHIC: SC wildlife agents use dead eagle’s photo to ask to stop litter
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County