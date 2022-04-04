Mount Pleasant considers buying 180 acres near Wando River

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant leaders called a special meeting Monday during which they discussed the purchase of marshland near the town’s edge.

Mount Pleasant Town Council spent 45 minutes in executive session Monday before coming back with a vote to move forward on the possible purchase of 180 acres.

Mayor Will Haynie and council members declined to give details about their vision or their plans for the area.

The property, sometimes called the “Republic Tract,” is currently zoned for industrial development. It is next to a few neighborhoods off Highway 41 in an area that has seen growth in the past few years.

Neighbors say they want want to see the area prosper but also want to be included in the process of what comes to the neighborhood.

