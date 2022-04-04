SC Lottery
N. Charleston officers won’t be charged in fatal shooting, solicitor decides

PFC Juan Estrada, who has served the department since 2017; and PTL Justin Whittaker, who has served since 2020, were the officers involved in the fatal shooting, North Charleston Police said Wednesday.(North Charleston Police)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two North Charleston Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in a January officer-involved shooting.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson notified Police Chief Reggie Burgess last week that officers Juan Estrada and Justin Whittaker would not face charges in the Jan. 16 incident that ended with the death of 35-year-old Junnie Williams.

North Charleston Police Spokesman Harve Jacobs says officers responded to a vehicle break-in around 4 a.m. on Sunday off of Crossroads Drive. At the scene, Jacobs says officers spotted a man fitting the description of the person who reportedly broke into the vehicle. That man, investigators say, was later identified as Williams.

Police say he ran away and during a struggle, as an officer attempted to apprehend him, he was fatally shot.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office confirmed that Junnie Williams died as a result of the shooting early Sunday morning.(Provided)

Williams was armed during the encounter, according to the State Law Enforcement Division, which was called in to investigate the case.

Wilson notified Burgess of her findings after reviewing the SLED files on the incident.

“It appears from their analysis that North Charleston Police officers shot Junnie Williams after he pointed or presented a firearm toward officers after a foot chase,” Wilson wrote.

Estrada and Whittaker, who had been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, are back on duty, Jacobs said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

