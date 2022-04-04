SC Lottery
National champion Gamecocks to be welcomed home Monday

The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are coming home to Columbia Monday afternoon.
The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are coming home to Columbia Monday afternoon.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The 2022 national champion South Carolina Gamecocks are coming home to Columbia Monday afternoon.

Fans can great the team outside of Colonial Life Arena.

A short program celebrating the team’s season and remarks from University President Harris Pastides, Athletics Director Ray Tanner and Head coach Dawn Staley are expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

The university says parking is available for fans in the Discovery Garage at 821 Park Street and road closures are expected around the arena, including Greene and Lincoln Streets.

South Carolina defeated the UConn Huskies 64-49 Sunday for their second national championship.

