Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person hit by a train died Sunday night.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive near Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says they are not investigating this incident as a traffic collision as the area is not near any roadways.

Detectives are currently on the scene. CSX Transportation is also assisting with the investigation.

The Charleston County Coroner has not released the name of the victim.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

