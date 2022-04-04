SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.
Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) -The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person hit by a train died Sunday night.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive near Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says they are not investigating this incident as a traffic collision as the area is not near any roadways.

Detectives are currently on the scene. CSX Transportation is also assisting with the investigation.

The Charleston County Coroner has not released the name of the victim.

Police say the victim died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An estimated 20,000 were registered to walk or run in the 45th Cooper River Bridge Run Saturday...
Bett, Degefa win 45th Cooper River Bridge Run
Graham’s ‘no’ to the confirmation comes as he’s potentially saying ‘yes’ to medicinal marijuana.
Sen. Lindsey Graham ‘open to’ medicinal marijuana as cannabis bill heads to senate
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
“The more we investigated this case, the uglier it became,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We...
4 arrested following shooting including school security officer, suspects’ mothers
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County

Latest News

Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music...
Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations
Charleston is seeking out experts to develop a 25-year city-wide comprehensive integrated water...
Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
Sophie Feil and her mother Melissa set up shop in their neighborhood selling sugar cookies;...
6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
Mother Emanuel AME Church
Newberry College holds forum on Charleston church shootings