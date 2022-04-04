SC Lottery
Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a teenager missing since Thursday.

DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

She stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black, white and pink pajama pants with a black hoodie, police say.

Anyone who sees her or knows of her location is asked to call Sgt. J. Pardue at 843-740-5894 or 843-822-1113.

