SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Suspect in Georgetown shooting found, police say

Clifton Rashawn Scott, 26, surrendered to Georgetown County deputies.
Clifton Rashawn Scott, 26, surrendered to Georgetown County deputies.(Georgetown Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says a suspect in a shooting that injured one person has surrendered to law enforcement.

Clifton Rashawn Scott, 26, surrendered to Georgetown County deputies.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. on March 27 to Rainey Drive and Campbell Court in response to a shooting.

At the scene, police found a man in his car unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Nelson Brown.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Brown says.

Scott’s bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Police thanked the public for their help.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance in this case,” Chief William Pierce said.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County
Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m.
Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies
The Summerville Family YMCA says the Flowertown raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for...
Summerville’s Flowertown Festival to bring in over $49M in revenue
Charleston Open welcomes fans for the first time since 2019 in their newly renovated stadium.
Iga Swiatek withdraws from Credit One Charleston Open

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GRAPHIC: SC wildlife agents use dead eagle’s photo to ask to stop litter
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County