TopGolf in North Charleston to include its own parking garage and hotel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are just months away from the popular golf and gaming company Topgolf Entertainment Group opening its new location in the Lowcountry.

TopGolf first announced in June of 2021 that they would be opening a 72-bay venue in North Charleston. TopGolf is set to be near Tanger Outlet Drive and International Boulevard. For those of you familiar with the area, it’s set to be right behind the Panera.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey says he’s still hearing the venue will be open before the end of the year.

“We think it’s gonna be a real draw to that area,” Summey says. “Not only will they benefit from the traffic we already have but the businesses that are already there will receive additional traffic and they’ll all benefit from it in the long run.”

Mayor Summey says it’s not easy to land something like TopGolf.

“First of all, you’ve got to show that you’ve got the ability to provide the people that it takes to make something like that operate,” Summey says.

In addition to the TopGolf location itself, the company is also bringing its own parking garage and hotel which, Summey says, is a first for the company.

“We are just very happy to have any form of recreation that’s family-oriented for the community,” Summey says. “And I think this is something that people are going to enjoy for a very long time.”

Summey adds they aren’t sure of the full number of TopGolf’s economic impact just yet for the city but says with the parking garage and hotel, it’s a sign they believe this is going to be one of the best ones they will have.

TopGolf said last year they were set to employ 300 people at this new location. We reached out to TopGolf ahead of this story but they said they had no updates at this time.

