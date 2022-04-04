SC Lottery
US obesity rates increased during COVID pandemic, study says

A new study shows people gained weight during the COVID pandemic even as they exercised more...
By CNN
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(CNN) – Americans got fatter during the COVID pandemic.

A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows obesity rates among adults in the U.S. got worse during the COVID pandemic.

The average body mass index in the U.S. increased by 0.6% between March of 2020 and March of 2021 over the previous year, the study says.

The increase happened even as exercise participation rates soared by 4.4%, and as people slept 1.5% more and smoked 4% less.

Researchers didn’t look at diets, so people may have eaten less healthy foods.

A rise in the consumption of alcohol may also have contributed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

