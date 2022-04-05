SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston, Berkeley Co. schools cancel Tuesday activities over storm threat

A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts to cancel after-school activities.

Districts notified parents Monday afternoon of the change of plans because of the weather threat.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

The Charleston County School District announced all after-school activities and programs, including Kaleidoscope, would be canceled Tuesday.

In a message to parents, Berkeley County Schools said all district athletics, after-school activities and after-school care programs are canceled on Tuesday.

“At this time, forecasts indicate that severe weather is expected to impact our area after 5 p.m.,” BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson said in a message to parents. “We understand that weather can be unpredictable so we are continuing to receive updates from our partners at Berkeley County Emergency Management and will update our staff and parents if conditions require any additional changes to school operations.”

A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry is expected to bring the chance of storms late Tuesday afternoon into early Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Coroner identifies man killed by train in West Ashley
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music...
Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
VIDEO: Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies
VIDEO: Police: Person hit by train in West Ashley dies
Dorchester District 2 board members voted at a special called meeting Monday to select Dr....
Dorchester Dist. 2 board names new superintendent