Charleston, Berkeley Co. schools cancel Tuesday activities over storm threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts to cancel after-school activities.

Districts notified parents Monday afternoon of the change of plans because of the weather threat.

The Charleston County School District announced all after-school activities and programs, including Kaleidoscope, would be canceled Tuesday.

In a message to parents, Berkeley County Schools said all district athletics, after-school activities and after-school care programs are canceled on Tuesday.

“At this time, forecasts indicate that severe weather is expected to impact our area after 5 p.m.,” BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson said in a message to parents. “We understand that weather can be unpredictable so we are continuing to receive updates from our partners at Berkeley County Emergency Management and will update our staff and parents if conditions require any additional changes to school operations.”

A storm system moving toward the Lowcountry is expected to bring the chance of storms late Tuesday afternoon into early Tuesday evening.

