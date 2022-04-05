The Citadel to offer scholarships to Ukrainian students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As war rages in Ukraine, the Citadel says it will offer two full-ride scholarships to Ukrainian citizens who have been impacted by the Russian invasion.

The scholarships will cover full tuition, room, board and fees, according to a release from the military college.

“As an institution, The Citadel has been dedicated to the ideals of liberty and freedom for almost two centuries,” Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters, USMC (Ret.) said. “What is happening right now in Ukraine is an affront to these values, and it’s our duty to support those fighting for their freedoms however we can. Even if these future cadets do not serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces after graduating from The Citadel, they will leave prepared as leaders for Ukraine.”

The applications for admission and subsequent scholarship consideration is now open at this link. Students must be admitted for scholarship consideration.

The priority admissions application deadline is May 30; after that, applications and scholarship review will be considered based on available space.

The Citadel is coordinating with the Ukrainian Embassy in the U.S. to identify eligible applicants after Walters contacted the ambassador by letter in late March.

Dr. Serhiy Ponomarov, who is from Uzhhorod, Ukraine, is a supply chain management professor at The Citadel’s Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business and is helping in the effort.

“Even before the current tragic events, I saw how significantly a Citadel education could benefit students from Ukraine. Now, the need is much more urgent,” Ponomarov said. “I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity The Citadel is extending to Ukrainian students and I hope this scholarship is the beginning of a long-lasting relationship so more Ukrainian students can experience the value of an education from The Citadel and return to Ukraine and use the knowledge and resiliency they gain here to help rebuild the country.”

Ukrainian citizens interested in applying for the scholarship should contact Dr. Kelly Brennan, associate provost of enrollment management, by email at admissions@citadel.edu.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.