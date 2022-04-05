SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 near Cosgrove Avenue causing traffic delays

A crash on Interstate 26 is causing major traffic delays Tuesday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Interstate 26 is causing major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

As of 8:07 a.m. only the far left lane is closed on the eastbound side near Cosgrove Avenue.

Backups caused by the accident extend nearly five miles from the accident.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

