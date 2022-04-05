FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 near Cosgrove Avenue causing traffic delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on Interstate 26 is causing major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

As of 8:07 a.m. only the far left lane is closed on the eastbound side near Cosgrove Avenue.

Backups caused by the accident extend nearly five miles from the accident.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

