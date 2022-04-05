SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dad, daughter survive lightning strike at Yankees spring training game

A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida. (Source: WFTS/Ashley Moberg/CNN)
By Jamison Uhler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFTS) - A father and daughter are miraculously OK after being struck by lightning Saturday at a baseball game in Florida.

Ashley Moberg, 19, and her father John Moberg were attending a New York Yankees spring training game at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. They were visiting from their hometown of Chicago.

When the game was canceled early due to a thunderstorm and sent fans running for their cars, the Mobergs found themselves standing under a tree in a parking lot, unable to find their vehicle.

“And there was a bright flash and the loud boom that I heard,” Ashley Moberg said. “The next thing I knew, I was flying out of my shoes and my ears were ringing, and my dad hit his head on the ground and then I hit the ground. I thought my dad was dead for about 10 seconds while I was lying on the pavement trying to figure out whether I had died.”

John Moberg was knocked unconscious and broke his cheekbone when he hit the ground. The necklace Ashley was wearing burned her neck.

A bystander called 911 for help. Both Ashley and John Moberg were taken to the hospital. They were discharged Monday morning, just in time to catch their flight back home to Chicago.

Before heading to the airport, they went back to the spot where they were struck by lightning to commemorate their visit with a photo, walking away with smiles and a sense of humor.

“For everyone who is asking, yes, we got superpowers, and no, we are not allowed to talk about them,” Ashley Moberg said.

Copyright 2022 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts to alter schedules.
School districts make schedule changes over Tuesday storm threat
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible for parts of Lowcountry Tuesday
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl
Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Coroner identifies man killed by train in West Ashley
Makeith Bellman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and...
Goose Creek man accused of stabbing woman in head, face

Latest News

Tamarion Moss will be at the children’s hospital for a few more weeks as he recovers from his...
Teen shot 7 times in a case of ‘mistaken identity,’ police say
Daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE...
Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man on Monday in connection to a...
Deputies make arrest in March Dollar General armed robbery