Deputies charge man in Burton killing

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a killing in early March.

Trayvis Jenkins is charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The charges stem from the March 5 death of 55-year-old Steven Whitlock.

Deputies responded to the area of Franklin Drive where an unresponsive man had been reported. Beaufort County EMS determined Whitlock died at the scene.

An autopsy determined Whitlock died from wounds he received near the time of his death and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The release does not specify the type of wounds.

