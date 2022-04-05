SC Lottery
Deputies make arrest in March Dollar General armed robbery

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man on Monday in connection to a March armed robbery on Johns Island.

James Joseph Wilson was charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies say they responded to the Dollar General on Main Road on Johns Island around 4:20 p.m. March 5 for an armed robbery.

An affidavit states the clerk told deputies a man presented a firearm and demanded money from the register then fled from the store after receiving the money.

Deputies say they found a man matching the description of the suspect who was detained and provided them with a DNA sample, fingerprints and his cellphone so that a search warrant could be executed.

According to an affidavit, the search warrant revealed a message to Wilson’s wife asking for a different colored shirt shortly after the time of the robbery.

Wilson was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

