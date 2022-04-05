SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible for parts of Lowcountry Tuesday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick-moving storm system will bring the possibility of severe weather for portions of the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the storm threat.

CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the Storm Prediction Center placed much of the Lowcountry under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather, essentially a three on a five-point scale.

“We don’t get that too often; that’s why Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day,” he said.

There will be no sign of bad weather Tuesday morning, he said, but by lunchtime, the clouds will start to increase.

Storm cells moving to the north and east will have heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even the chance of an isolated tornado between approximately 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the worst of the storms.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary hazard from the storm system, but a few tornadoes are also possible with the greatest potential across southeast Georgia.

The National Weather Service said the enhanced risk is set for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, and southwestern Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

Check back for updates on the weather risk on Live 5 News and Live 5+.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Coroner identifies man killed by train in West Ashley
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music...
Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
Schools districts make schedule changes over Tuesday storm threat
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GRAPHIC: SC wildlife agents use dead eagle’s photo to ask to stop litter