FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible for parts of Lowcountry Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick-moving storm system will bring the possibility of severe weather for portions of the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.

The Live 5 Weather team declared Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day because of the storm threat.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the Storm Prediction Center placed much of the Lowcountry under an “enhanced” risk for severe weather, essentially a three on a five-point scale.

“We don’t get that too often; that’s why Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day,” he said.

There will be no sign of bad weather Tuesday morning, he said, but by lunchtime, the clouds will start to increase.

Storm cells moving to the north and east will have heavy rainfall, gusty winds and even the chance of an isolated tornado between approximately 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. for the worst of the storms.

Damaging wind gusts will be the primary hazard from the storm system, but a few tornadoes are also possible with the greatest potential across southeast Georgia.

The National Weather Service said the enhanced risk is set for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, and southwestern Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.

