FIRST ALERT: Strong/severe storms likely this evening!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A quick moving complex of rain and storms will be crossing Alabama and Georgia early today. A line of strong storms are likely to develop and move across much of South Carolina late this afternoon and evening. Because of the threat of severe weather, the Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today with the focus on the threat of severe storms between 4PM - 9PM. Much of today will be dry and quiet but the wind will pick up and clouds will increase ahead of our late day storms. This line of storms will race through the area early this evening bringing the possibility of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Multiple computer models are showing that enough rotation is possible along this line which could cause brief tornadoes to develop. Make sure you are weather aware and capable of receiving weather warnings in case they are issued for your area. You can always download the Live 5 First Alert Weather App. Make sure you enable alerts so you can get any warnings based on your location.

The storm threat will die down quickly this evening with most storms gone by 8-9pm. The set-up across the Southeast may allow for a few more strong storms to develop over the next several days. The coverage and intensity of the storms should be lower compared to today. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees for the next several afternoons. Drier and cooler weather heads our way behind a cold front on Friday. We expect a sunny stretch of weather from Friday through the weekend with cool mornings on the way! Highs will be near 65° on Saturday and 70° on Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 40s with a few inland areas in the upper 30s Sunday morning.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds. Breezy. Rain/Storms Likely Late. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Possible. High 80.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High 71.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 65.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 70.

