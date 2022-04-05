SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Graham: ‘No forgive and forget’ for Putin

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agreed with President Joe Biden, who called Russian President...
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agreed with President Joe Biden, who called Russian President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal."(Gray)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agrees with President Joe Biden’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

Biden made the remarks Monday after Ukrainian officials said a town outside of Kyiv was found littered with bodies of civilians, a scene Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “genocide.”

Graham said this needs to be seen as a turning point and that Putin needs to be removed from power.

“Putin needs to pay. No forgive and forget,” Graham said. “Putin is not a legitimate leader. He needs to be considered a pariah. He should be kicked out of the U.N. as the Ukrainians are requesting. We give security guarantees, the West, to Ukraine, to make sure Putin doesn’t do this again.”

Biden, meanwhile, said he is looking for more sanctions against Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Spanish authorities seized a Russian oligarch’s $90-million yacht at the request of the U.S. Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Coroner identifies man killed by train in West Ashley
The shooting happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. Friday along a rural road in Colleton County,...
5 wounded in Friday night shooting in Colleton County
School shooting suspect captured on doorbell camera.
School shooting suspect’s arrest caught on camera, family releases statement
Chandler Moore is nominated for 5 Grammys, including best contemporary Christian music...
Charleston gospel artist nominated for 5 Grammy nominations
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 6-year-old sells cookies in the Lowcountry for Ukraine
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
Schools districts make schedule changes over Tuesday storm threat
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston looking to hire experts for 25-year city-wide plan to address flooding
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: GRAPHIC: SC wildlife agents use dead eagle’s photo to ask to stop litter