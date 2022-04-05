Graham: ‘No forgive and forget’ for Putin

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he agrees with President Joe Biden’s assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal.

Biden made the remarks Monday after Ukrainian officials said a town outside of Kyiv was found littered with bodies of civilians, a scene Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called “genocide.”

Graham said this needs to be seen as a turning point and that Putin needs to be removed from power.

“Putin needs to pay. No forgive and forget,” Graham said. “Putin is not a legitimate leader. He needs to be considered a pariah. He should be kicked out of the U.N. as the Ukrainians are requesting. We give security guarantees, the West, to Ukraine, to make sure Putin doesn’t do this again.”

Biden, meanwhile, said he is looking for more sanctions against Russia.

Earlier on Monday, Spanish authorities seized a Russian oligarch’s $90-million yacht at the request of the U.S. Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.