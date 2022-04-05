Mount Pleasant Police Department holds public comment for accreditation process

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Every four years the Mount Pleasant Police Department goes through an accreditation process to see if they are complying with certified public safety standards.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, also known as CALEA, covers a list of 483 standards to ensure they meet the requirements for certification.

Responsibility, harassment and emotional stability are just a few standards that CALEA looks at to determine if an agency should be accredited.

Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant police department says they have been accredited since the 90s and they are in the process of being reviewed for their 11th certificate.

“We’re one of the first agencies accredited in South Carolina and I think that speaks to our commitment to the community because we do want people to come in and make sure we are being the best we can be,” Calabrese said.

Some of the benefits of pursuing this certificate is improved community relationship, better resource management and improved internal morale

Calabrese says it’s important that they continue to comply with CALEA’s set practices so the community can feel comfort in knowing they are holding themselves to a high standard.

The CALEA assessors interview officers, community members, residents, and business owners in the town to get their thoughts on the department’s service.

The public will be able to share their thoughts and opinions on the Mount Pleasant Police Department in person Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the Town Hall Courtroom B located at 100 Ann Edwards Lane.

If a community member can’t make the in-person session, they can call (843-813-3483) on Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

