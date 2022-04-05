SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts to alter schedules.
School districts make schedule changes over Tuesday storm threat
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible for parts of Lowcountry Tuesday
Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Coroner identifies man killed by train in West Ashley
Makeith Bellman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and...
Goose Creek man accused of stabbing woman in head, face

Latest News

This April 20, 2019 file photo shows Kanye West performing at the Coachella Music & Arts...
Ye no longer performing at Coachella
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to brief top UN body on alleged massacres