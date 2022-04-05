One killed in single-vehicle Williamsburg County crash

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person was killed and a second person was hospitalized after a crash Monday in Williamsburg County.

The crash happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 377 near Secondary Road 626, about a quarter-mile south of Kingstree, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

He said a 2012 Chevy Impala was traveling north on Highway 377 and ran off the road to the left and struck a culvert.

Tidwell said the driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital and the passenger was killed.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

