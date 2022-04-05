SC Lottery
Police searching for missing 20-year-old man

Dira’Moniea Pinckney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Falkirk Drive in West Ashley.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 20-year-old man.

Dira’Moniea Pinckney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Falkirk Drive in West Ashley, police say.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with green stripes, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask to speak with the on-duty Charleston central detective.

