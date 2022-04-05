SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Shelby Rogers falls in 1st round of Credit One Charleston Open on Monday

Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers fell in her first round match on Monday at the Credit One...
Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers fell in her first round match on Monday at the Credit One Charleston Open(Chris Smith | Credit One Charleston Open)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the first night of play in the newly renovated Credit One Stadium, Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers was on her way to advancing to the 2nd round in the Credit One Charleston Open.

Rogers started out strong winning the 1st set against Kaia Kanepi and was up 5-4 in the 2nd set when the fan favorite fell late in the 2nd set at the end of a point. She would need to take a medical timeout and after failing to win the 2nd set, Rogers went back to the locker room.

The rest didn’t help her turn things around. Kanepi would go on to dominate the 3rd set to defeat Rogers 6-7, 7-5, 6-2.

“Definitely not the outcome I wanted tonight,” Rogers said after the loss. “I guess I have to say the cliche: ‘It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get back up.’”

“When you walk out on court and you hear fans cheering my name, it’s really special,” she added. “You can always learn from your losses… even ones like tonight.”

11-seed Petra Kvitova also was eliminated after retiring in the 2nd set against Magdelena Frech.

Seeds Alize Cornet and Amanda Anisimova advanced to round 2 with wins on Monday.

Former Lowcountry champions Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are each scheduled to be in action on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
Schools districts make schedule changes over Tuesday storm threat
Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Coroner identifies man killed by train in West Ashley
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl
A line of strong to severe storms is expected to move across the Lowcountry Tuesday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible for parts of Lowcountry Tuesday
Makeith Bellman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and...
Goose Creek man accused of stabbing woman in head, face

Latest News

University of South Carolina Women's Head Basketball Coach Dawn Staley thanked the fans for...
National champion Gamecocks cheered upon return to Columbia after big win
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
VIDEO: Staley leads South Carolina over UConn for second NCAA title
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: UofSC Women's basketball team receives heroes' welcome after national championship win
Source: Live 5
RAW VIDEO: UofSC Women's Basketball team returns to Columbia after Nat'l Championship win