Shelby Rogers falls in 1st round of Credit One Charleston Open on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the first night of play in the newly renovated Credit One Stadium, Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers was on her way to advancing to the 2nd round in the Credit One Charleston Open.

Rogers started out strong winning the 1st set against Kaia Kanepi and was up 5-4 in the 2nd set when the fan favorite fell late in the 2nd set at the end of a point. She would need to take a medical timeout and after failing to win the 2nd set, Rogers went back to the locker room.

The rest didn’t help her turn things around. Kanepi would go on to dominate the 3rd set to defeat Rogers 6-7, 7-5, 6-2.

“Definitely not the outcome I wanted tonight,” Rogers said after the loss. “I guess I have to say the cliche: ‘It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get back up.’”

“When you walk out on court and you hear fans cheering my name, it’s really special,” she added. “You can always learn from your losses… even ones like tonight.”

11-seed Petra Kvitova also was eliminated after retiring in the 2nd set against Magdelena Frech.

Seeds Alize Cornet and Amanda Anisimova advanced to round 2 with wins on Monday.

Former Lowcountry champions Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens are each scheduled to be in action on Tuesday.

