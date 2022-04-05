Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he’s planning to play this week in the Masters, a little more than a year after he nearly lost a leg in a car crash.

The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning. He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.

Woods was asked if he believes he can win the tournament. He said he does.

