Tiger Woods says he’s planning to play the Masters

Tiger Woods tees off on the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters golf...
Tiger Woods tees off on the seventh hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 4, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods says, for now anyway, he’s planning to play this week in the Masters, a little more than a year after he nearly lost a leg in a car crash.

The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement Tuesday morning. He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will be doing so with the intention of playing Thursday.

Woods was asked if he believes he can win the tournament. He said he does.

