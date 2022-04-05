SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers investigate crash that killed 2 in Colleton County

The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Ritter Road near Tall Tree Lane in Colleton...
The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Ritter Road near Tall Tree Lane in Colleton County, the Highway Patrol said.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two drivers died when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Ritter Road near Tall Tree Lane in Colleton County, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara was traveling north on Ritter Road left the center and struck a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, Tidwell said. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victims.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts, colleges and...
THE LIST: Weather-related cancellations, schedule changes
The Live 5 Weather team is tracking powerful storms across the Lowcountry.
FIRST ALERT: Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton Counties under tornado warning
DeAujanah Mitchell was last seen leaving her grandparents’ home at approximately 8 p.m....
Police searching for missing 16-year-old North Charleston girl
Police responded to the 3600 block of Hilton Drive next to Main Road; around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.
Coroner identifies man killed by train in West Ashley
Makeith Bellman was charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and...
Goose Creek man accused of stabbing woman in head, face

Latest News

The Live 5 Weather team is tracking powerful storms across the Lowcountry.
FIRST ALERT: Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton Counties under tornado warning
The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts, colleges and...
THE LIST: Weather-related cancellations, schedule changes
Allendale Tornado Damage 2022
FIRST ALERT: Tornado spotted in Allendale County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Portion of Orangeburg County under tornado warning until 5 p.m.