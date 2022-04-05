Troopers investigate crash that killed 2 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two drivers died when their vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 5:05 p.m. on Ritter Road near Tall Tree Lane in Colleton County, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers say a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara was traveling north on Ritter Road left the center and struck a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis head-on.

The drivers of both vehicles died at the scene, Tidwell said. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the victims.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

