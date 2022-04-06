1,000 amendments can’t stall SC transgender sports bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Democrats lined up more than 1,000 amendments in a symbolic attempt to delay a vote on a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

Between the four boxes of amendments and a tornado warning that evacuated the chamber, they stretched Tuesday’s debate for nearly seven hours. But the Republican majority won, passing the bill on an 82-28 vote at about 9:15 p.m.

The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

About a dozen states have already passed similar legislation.

The bill needs one more routine approval before heading to the state Senate.

