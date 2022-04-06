SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1,000 amendments can’t stall SC transgender sports bill

South Carolina Democrats lined up more than 1,000 amendments in a symbolic attempt to delay a...
South Carolina Democrats lined up more than 1,000 amendments in a symbolic attempt to delay a vote on a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Democrats lined up more than 1,000 amendments in a symbolic attempt to delay a vote on a bill that would ban transgender students from playing girls’ or women’s sports in public schools and colleges.

Between the four boxes of amendments and a tornado warning that evacuated the chamber, they stretched Tuesday’s debate for nearly seven hours. But the Republican majority won, passing the bill on an 82-28 vote at about 9:15 p.m.

The legislation would require athletes to compete with the gender listed on their birth certificates.

About a dozen states have already passed similar legislation.

The bill needs one more routine approval before heading to the state Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted this photo after Tuesday night's powerful storms knocked a pine tree into...
Lowcountry residents survey storm damage, wait for electricity
The threat of strong to severe storms Tuesday prompted school districts, colleges and...
THE LIST: Weather-related cancellations, schedule changes
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas.
Tornado in Allendale County brings damage to surrounding areas
Dira’Moniea Pinckney was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Falkirk Drive in West Ashley.
Police searching for missing 20-year-old man
Documents from the South Carolina Justice Academy states former Charleston County Chief Deputy...
High-ranking Charleston County Sheriff’s Office official fired

Latest News

A Wednesday morning crash is causing delays for drivers traveling on the westbound side of...
Crash on I-526 closes lanes on Wando Bridge
Mount Pleasant's mayor is declaring the town a Pinwheel City for the month.
Mount Pleasant declared pinwheel city
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant declared pinwheel city
Lockheed Martin is hosting a hiring event in North Charleston Wednesday and they are looking...
Lockheed Martin looking for team to build and sustain F-16 fighter jets