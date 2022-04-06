Another round of rain and storms ahead today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More rain is on the way today but fewer severe storms are anticipated this afternoon and evening. A boundary, leftover by yesterday’s storms, is draped across the area this morning leading to plenty of clouds and a few showers to start our day. Scattered storms are expected to return this afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible. We are under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening with damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible today. Severe weather should be a bit more isolated in nature today but still storms with heavy rain and lightning will impact many areas this afternoon and evening. The rain chance will continue tonight with a few showers possible during the first half of the day on Thursday. Drier weather finally moves in Thursday afternoon leading to a return to sunshine but also cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. A cold front moves through Thursday afternoon dropping temperatures from near 80 degrees today and tomorrow to 70 degrees on Friday and the 60s for the weekend. Chilly starts are expected over the weekend too with some inland areas dropping into the 30s on Sunday morning. We’ll monitor the possibility of patchy frost for inland areas on Sunday morning.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Storms. High 80.

THURSDAY: A Few Showers Early. Partly Cloudy. High 80.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

SATURDAY: Sunny. High 64.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 69.

