Clemson men’s basketball guard Dawes enters transfer portal

Clemson Tigers' Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots against North Carolina State's Ebenezer Dowuona, left,...
Clemson Tigers' Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots against North Carolina State's Ebenezer Dowuona, left, and guard Dereon Seabron, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson point guard Al-Amir Dawes has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Team spokesman Ben Winterrowd confirmed the move Tuesday in a text message.

Dawes is a 6-foot-2 junior from Newark, New Jersey, who started 66 games for Clemson. He was the team’s second leading scorer this season at 11.3 points a game. He also shot better than 40 percent from three and nearly 90 percent from the foul line.

Dawes is the second point guard since the season ended to enter the portal, following Nick Honor who had spent the past three seasons with Clemson.

