Crash on I-526 closes lanes on Wando Bridge

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wednesday morning crash is causing delays for drivers traveling on the westbound side of Interstate 526.

Traffic cameras show the incident is on the Wando Bridge. The South Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted the crash was blocking two westbound lanes.

The crash was causing significant delays as of 8:39 a.m.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

